Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 1,204 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,618 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,782,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 394.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $679.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.