HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 969 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.1 %

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.44. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.89.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.