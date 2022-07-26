Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.35.

NYSE:ROK opened at $219.96 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.63. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

