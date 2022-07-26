HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,361 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 395,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 39,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,985.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arun Gupta bought 9,100 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Frary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,985.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

