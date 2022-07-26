Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Up 1.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $187.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $164.13 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.06.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.