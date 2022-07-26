The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,598,000 after buying an additional 132,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KHC opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

