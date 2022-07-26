Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 929 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 929 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,184,252,000 after buying an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Shopify by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,341,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,504,000 after purchasing an additional 181,964 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.74.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

