Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,799,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 98,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWM Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,457,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $139.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.91. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.