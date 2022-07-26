Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $52,779,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.04.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.