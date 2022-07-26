Metis Global Partners LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.8 %

HPE opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.