SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 208.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 89,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 21.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $32,030,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.39 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

