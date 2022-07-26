Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 3,122 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Western Digital by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Western Digital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $69.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

