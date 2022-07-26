Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 88,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAB stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

