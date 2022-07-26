Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,050,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,268,000 after buying an additional 148,255 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,112,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 858,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,967,000 after purchasing an additional 47,671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

