Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.42.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

