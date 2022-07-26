International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IP. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Stock Up 0.6 %

IP opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.