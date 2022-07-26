The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 128,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 853,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

