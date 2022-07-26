57,121 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.