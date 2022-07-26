Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.99.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.