Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

