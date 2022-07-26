Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 478,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after buying an additional 48,367 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

