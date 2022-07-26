Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,918 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.42.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average is $112.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

