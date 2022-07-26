Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 2,510.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after buying an additional 311,731 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 59.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,352,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after acquiring an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $207.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.38. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

