Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after buying an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DVN shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.51. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

