Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PACCAR by 248.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 303.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

