Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 2,790 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 197.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average is $86.36. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

