Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 2,088 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,839,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.04 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.