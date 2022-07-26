Versor Investments LP Buys 2,076 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 119.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $218.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.75.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.