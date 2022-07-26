The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,543,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mosaic Stock Up 6.0 %

MOS stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

