WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in RH Tactical Rotation ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RH Tactical Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in RH Tactical Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,356,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in RH Tactical Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,719,000.

RH Tactical Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RHRX opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. RH Tactical Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83.

