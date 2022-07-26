9,213 Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 92.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 287,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 138,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

GSG opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

