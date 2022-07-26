WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 69,206 Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,206 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneMor were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STON. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneMor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,921,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in StoneMor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneMor Stock Performance

StoneMor stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. StoneMor Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

About StoneMor

StoneMor ( NYSE:STON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

