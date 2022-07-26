WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of RH Tactical Rotation ETF worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,356,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,719,000.

NYSEARCA:RHRX opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. RH Tactical Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

