WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

GSG opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

