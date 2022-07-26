iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 601.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.