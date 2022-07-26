WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $230,000 in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,679,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Up 0.2 %

EAPR stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.

