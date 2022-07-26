WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 189 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $3,035,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 164,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average is $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

