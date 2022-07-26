WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter valued at $372,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter valued at $372,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 224.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the fourth quarter valued at $6,679,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EAPR opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83.

