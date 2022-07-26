WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,035,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 164,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PM opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average is $100.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

