18,027 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in TELUS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.08%.

TU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

