Metis Global Partners LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 14.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.69 and a 200-day moving average of $206.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.09.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.