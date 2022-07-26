WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 241 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 80.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 27.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $177.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 172.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.62. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,676,936. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

