ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,324,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

