Edge Capital Group LLC Has $349,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 85,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $194.80 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

