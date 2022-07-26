Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

