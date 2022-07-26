Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,179 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($120.41) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($81.63) to €85.00 ($86.73) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

