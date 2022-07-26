First National Trust Co Buys 15,249 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lazard were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Lazard by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $293,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Lazard Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE LAZ opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

