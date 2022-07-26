First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.17 and a 200-day moving average of $232.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

