First National Trust Co Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,541,000 after buying an additional 213,950 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,782,000 after acquiring an additional 185,523 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $267.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.