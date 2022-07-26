Edge Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.12. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $108.65 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

